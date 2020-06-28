Mailbag: Enough 'yes, but'; time to listen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Yes, but …”

“Black Lives Matter”; “yes, but All Lives Matter”

“Police brutality”; “yes, but he was resisting”

“Protest”; “yes, but look at all the looting”

“Defund the police”; “yes, but then we’d have chaos”

When the first thoughts that come to mind or the first words out of one’s mouth are “Yes, but” it becomes a symptom of systemic racism and a sign of white privilege. Of course, “all lives matter”, but to use that statement as a counterpoint to “black lives matter” it becomes a “yes, but” symptom of systemic racism revealing an insensitivity to and devaluing of the lives of people of color.

We’ve seen video evidence of “police brutality,” but to ignore the fear, anger and resistance of those who are regarded with suspicion because of their skin color is a “yes, but” sign of white privilege. Of course, we need public safety and good police, but when the first response to “Protest” or “Defund the Police” is a “yes, but,” what happens to me economically or my safety, it ignores or devalues the inequality and injustice that has plagued people of color for hundreds of years.