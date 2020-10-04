Mailbag: Enroll in a basic biology class

The next time Oregon State University whines about not having enough money, maybe they will rethink the salary paid to the brainiac who had the grand idea of taping around and sealing the cardboard edges of air filters in buildings as an effective deterrent to spreading COVID-19.

These are similar to filters used in home furnaces. This worthless activity requires maintenance workers to be pulled from their regular duties to crawl through filthy air ducting to seal air filters that are not capable of filtering viruses in the first place.

Perhaps this brilliant decision maker could take advantage of staff rates for classes and enroll in a basic biology class and work their way up to virology. I know we taxpayers would benefit from having better leadership that doesn’t subject state workers to such shamefully wasteful activities.

Nancy Rohn

Corvallis

