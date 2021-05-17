Mailbag: Ensure well-being of every community

Vote yes to support rural Benton County.

Recently I met with Benton County Sheriff Van Arsdall about the importance of Measure 2-130.

I was impacted by his recollection of serving rural Benton County before the 2007 levy, when there were no 24/7 patrol or response services funded for that area.

Rural emergency calls were routed to city police departments. On-call responders would make their way to these remote areas, sometimes delaying first response by 30 to 40 minutes. In difficult weather, delays could be longer.

Without the passing of Measure 2-130, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department would be forced to reduce staffing and eliminate 24/7 patrols, putting our rural communities at greater risk. Once again, 911 calls will wait longer for response, possibly making the difference between saving lives or losing them.

Our rural communities also benefit from the mental health, children’s health and pandemic response funding. These rural community services would be reduced as well without the passing of Measure 2-130.

I urge you to vote yes for Measure 2-130. Support our rural neighbors and ensure the health and well-being of every community in Benton County.