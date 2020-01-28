Mailbag: Errors undermine paper's credibility

I always look forward to "Interfaith Voices" in Saturday's G-T. It is what a local paper does best, provides local voices instead of or in addition to reports from wire services.

I struggle with the paper's accuracy, however, when today's G-T (Jan. 18) states that the coordinator of the series is Rev. Barbara Nixon of First United Methodist Church of Corvallis and only inches away it states that Rev. Barbara Nixon has recently retired and lives in Albany. If I turn only one page, there it states Rev. Linda Tucker is the minister of Corvallis First United Methodist Church. Both of these fine people, as well as the readers, deserve accurate reporting. Perhaps an editor?