Mailbag: Euhus, Cleary offer fresh voices

As a public-school administrator, prior to retirement, I endorsed the seven-year principle — that is, after serving seven years in a position, expand your horizon by trying something different.

Two candidates in the Corvallis School Board race should heed this advice.

Vince Adams and Sami Al-Abdrabbuh have used a seat on the school board to advance their political careers. However, both lost in the 2018 race for Benton County Commissioner, and Sami lost his 2016 race for the Oregon House of Representatives.

I know I speak for many when I laud both Vince and Sami for their years of service and commitment to advance the public good.

But guys, after a combined 13 years on the school board, it’s time to move on.

As seasoned politicians, both Vince and Sami have solicited and unfairly published unrestrained partisan political endorsements for this nonpartisan position.

In that regard, I offer my nonpartisan, unaffiliated endorsement to their opponents: Tim Euhus and Dr. Bryce Cleary.

These two candidates offer fresh voices and different perspectives. Both possess a history of stout community involvement and both will certainly advance robust youth advocacy.