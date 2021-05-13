 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Euhus, Cleary offer fresh voices
0 comments

Mailbag: Euhus, Cleary offer fresh voices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As a public-school administrator, prior to retirement, I endorsed the seven-year principle — that is, after serving seven years in a position, expand your horizon by trying something different.

Two candidates in the Corvallis School Board race should heed this advice.

Vince Adams and Sami Al-Abdrabbuh have used a seat on the school board to advance their political careers. However, both lost in the 2018 race for Benton County Commissioner, and Sami lost his 2016 race for the Oregon House of Representatives.

I know I speak for many when I laud both Vince and Sami for their years of service and commitment to advance the public good.

But guys, after a combined 13 years on the school board, it’s time to move on.

As seasoned politicians, both Vince and Sami have solicited and unfairly published unrestrained partisan political endorsements for this nonpartisan position.

In that regard, I offer my nonpartisan, unaffiliated endorsement to their opponents: Tim Euhus and Dr. Bryce Cleary.

These two candidates offer fresh voices and different perspectives. Both possess a history of stout community involvement and both will certainly advance robust youth advocacy.

Become an informed voter. Read your Voters’ Pamphlet.

I believe that the strength of public policy is enhanced, not stifled, with a diversity of opinion.

I encourage voters to extend an invitation to Dr. Cleary and Tim Euhus to become members of the Corvallis School Board.

Gerry Kosanovic, Ph.D.

Corvallis

 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News