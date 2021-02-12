Mailbag: Even Trump's party is easing away

No thanks from me, Carolyn Webb.

Your thanks to Trump (Feb. 3) are misguided and full of disinformation. Trump is at the bottom of the list of presidents in most areas that are considered marks of a successful president.

Consider his lie that he built the greatest-ever U.S. economy. During his first three years in office, President Trump oversaw an annual average growth of 2.5%, which is what he inherited from Obama. Tariffs on China haven’t done much for the manufacturing sector, but have undercut farm income.

As for supporting our veterans, he said about going to a World War II cemetery, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

One of Trump’s biggest accomplishments was to split this great country into them and us, which is not what a democracy is about. I’m so glad he is out of the office; thank you to all Americans who voted for Biden.

Even his party is easing away from him. He has become a symbol of lying and corruption and the inability to accept defeat. His most visible supporters are conspiracy theorists and violent insurrectionists. Then you have this newly elected whacko Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes in conspiracy theories and strongly supports Trump.