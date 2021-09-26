Mailbag: Everyone should receive great care

As the COVID pandemic continues and private insurance companies begin charging co-pays and deductibles for patients' treatments, I have three comments about healthcare in our community.

First, last month I had a non-COVID related emergency on a Sunday night. I went to the Samaritan Albany General Hospital emergency room and although it was very busy and I had to wait awhile to be seen, the staff was extremely helpful and professional. Because I have good insurance (I hope), I haven't (yet) received any astronomical bills. During my subsequent treatment by Samaritan and the Corvallis Clinic, I was treated well and received all the care I needed.

Second, also last month, I learned that Albany's state representative Shelly Boshart Davis was appointed to the Samaritan Albany Hospital Board of Directors. I have met with Representative Boshart Davis in Salem several times and know that she cares deeply about our community. I'd like to congratulate her on her appointment to the Board. I hope she's settling in well and learning about all aspects of Samaritan's mission to build healthier communities.