Mailbag: Exactly where does the sheriff stand?

Mailbag: Exactly where does the sheriff stand?

{{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Board of Commissioners issuing a statement on racial justice is a step in the right direction. I’m wondering: In an election year, why we have not heard from the sheriff?

Our community sure has a lot to say about how we are policed. I’m wondering if he’s ever made any public statement about racial injustice in the sheriff’s office and what he as sheriff is doing to end it. I don’t know if he ever asked the question.

I’m left wondering exactly where he stands.

George Grosch

Philomath

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News