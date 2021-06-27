 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Excellent care at the veterans' home
0 Comments

Mailbag: Excellent care at the veterans' home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank everyone at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon for the excellent care they gave Donald Wolfe while he was there.

The workers went above and beyond the call of duty. A very special thanks to Alisa Sheets for making it possible for me to live there and spend every minute of his last month by his side. I’m forever grateful for all they did for me also. We could not have been anywhere better or treated with more loving care and compassion. After 35 years, we were still there together at the end.

Thank God for the wonderful veterans’ home and all the great people and care they give. A special thank-you to each and every one of you. I’ll never forget any of you. God bless. Thank you all.

Nadine Coyne

Foster

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News