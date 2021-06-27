Mailbag: Excellent care at the veterans' home

I would like to thank everyone at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon for the excellent care they gave Donald Wolfe while he was there.
The workers went above and beyond the call of duty. A very special thanks to Alisa Sheets for making it possible for me to live there and spend every minute of his last month by his side. I’m forever grateful for all they did for me also. We could not have been anywhere better or treated with more loving care and compassion. After 35 years, we were still there together at the end.
Thank God for the wonderful veterans’ home and all the great people and care they give. A special thank-you to each and every one of you. I’ll never forget any of you. God bless. Thank you all.
Nadine Coyne
Foster