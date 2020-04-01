Mailbag: Explanation for stat discrepancy?

It does seem odd that the mortality and morbidity of Wuhan Province China attributable to the present virus seems low compared to the U.S. and other areas.
This could be taken to suggest that Chinese data is deficient. However, there is another possible explanation: that this virus has been present in China for a longer time, and the population of that area has somehow adapted to it. If the latter is true, other responses might be viable.
Larry Daley
Corvallis
