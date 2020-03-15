Mailbag: Face the facts on climate change

A few easy, incontrovertible facts:

Fact: A decade equals 10 years.

Fact: 2010-2019 was the hottest decade on record since 1880.

Fact: 2000-2009 was the second-hottest decade since 1880.

Fact: 2016 was the hottest year on record since 1880.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fact: 2019 was the second-hottest year on record since 1880.

Fact: An ostrich's brain is smaller than either one of its eyeballs.

When faced head-on with difficult realities, there are no corrective lenses available for being willfully blind. The only way to see what is happening around you is to take your head out of the sand and look around. Even the small-brained ostrich does this when it's done checking its eggs underground.