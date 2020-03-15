Mailbag: Face the facts on climate change

A few easy, incontrovertible facts:
Fact: A decade equals 10 years.
Fact: 2010-2019 was the hottest decade on record since 1880.
Fact: 2000-2009 was the second-hottest decade since 1880.
Fact: 2016 was the hottest year on record since 1880.
You have free articles remaining.
Fact: 2019 was the second-hottest year on record since 1880.
Fact: An ostrich's brain is smaller than either one of its eyeballs.
When faced head-on with difficult realities, there are no corrective lenses available for being willfully blind. The only way to see what is happening around you is to take your head out of the sand and look around. Even the small-brained ostrich does this when it's done checking its eggs underground.
As average global temperatures chart upwards, we are beginning to see the results of the last 270 years of human hubris. Historically, when CO2 levels have been as high as they currently are (over 800,000 years ago), the process of mass extinction, higher global temperatures and sea level rise happened on the geologic time scale: over 10,000-plus years. Yes, it won’t happen tomorrow, likely not even over the next decade. But incrementally, we are witnessing this unfold over the course of a single human lifespan.
We are all part of the problem, developed countries more so than the rest of the global community, and we will all bear the consequences. Even state legislators who tuck their tails and hightail it out of the state when the chips are down.
Justin Soares
Corvallis