Mailbag: Failure of system due to partisanship (copy)

The Electoral College is a leftover remnant of the most shameful item in the U.S. Constitution, the notion that a slave is worth three-fifths of a freeman and cannot vote.

To quote James Madison, “There was one difficulty, however, of a serious nature attending an immediate choice by the people. The right of suffrage was much more diffusive in the Northern than the Southern states; and the latter could have no influence in the election on the score of Negroes. The substitution of electors obviated this difficulty and seemed on the whole to be liable to the fewest objections.”

Note that Madison says this is the “one” difficulty with direct voting for the president.

The use of electors gave the voters in slave-holding states more power in choosing a president than they would have in a direct vote. John Adams would have won the election of 1800 in a direct vote. Thomas Jefferson’s win depended on the Southern states having electors for their slave populations, even though those people could not vote.