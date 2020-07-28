Mailbag: Farm equipment must share road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the editorial advising us to slow down for farm equipment ("Slow Down for Those Farm Vehicles," July 10), only a fool would intentionally endanger life and limb by ignoring the hazards of slow-moving equipment.

However, having said that, it's interesting to note that agribusiness is the only business which can legally ignore so many rules. Name any other industry which can put equipment on the road which takes a lane and a half when not dodging mailboxes or signposts, then it's two lanes, travels at one-third the speed of traffic, has a 14-year-old at the wheel (with an ag license), requires no special permits or flag cars, and pays no fuel taxes or PUC permits to help maintain those roads.

Don't get me wrong, I have some empathy for the family farmer trying to make a living. But the days of Ma and Pa trying to scratch a living out of 40 acres with a mule and a plow are long gone.

Today, most agribusiness is corporate business. Even when it is not, the six-figure price on most of that equipment would seem worthy of protecting by putting someone in the family sedan or the pickup with the hazard lights going. After all, they are the ones creating the hazard. And there is nothing quite like topping a hill or rounding a curve at highway speeds to find the whole road blocked by farm equipment.