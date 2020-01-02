Mailbag: Fear of change causing health care woes

There is so much fuss going on about health care. What’s causing it? Fear of change!
Pharmaceutical companies fear they will lose their fantastic profit margins; insurance companies fear they will go out of business; employees fear their employer-provided coverage might be lost; folks who can’t afford health care fear they will get sick; and then there is the kind of fear described in a letter to the editor by Richard Hirschi (Mailbag, Dec. 13) — fear of “coercive health programs.”
We need to examine what isn’t working. Thousands of Oregonians can't afford health coverage; co-pays, deductibles and premiums keep going up faster than wages; businesses are considering eliminating or cutting back health care programs due to rising costs; folks who lose their jobs also lose their health care; folks who want to change jobs can’t because they will lose their health care — and on and on.
Maybe there is a reason so many other countries have universal, publicly funded health care. Maybe health care should not be only available to the wealthy; maybe it should be for the common good.
Publicly funded, privately delivered, improved Medicare for All just might be the answer. It could save a bundle by eliminating administrative waste in the myriad of private companies and the extra expense to practitioners who must handle all the billing.
If we subtract all of the co-pays, deductibles, and premiums we now pay, I think we will discover that a progressive income tax dedicated to health care will require fewer dollars than we are now paying.
Edie Orner
Albany