Mailbag: Festivals are a fun experience

City Councilor Johnson’s comment (March 31) about the Latino festivals confused me.
Having attended them, enjoying the music and entertainment and thankfully eating the offered food so I didn’t have to cook — what’s not to like? I also had a chance to mingle and try out my rudimentary Spanish on people who didn’t laugh at me. The dancing was an exhibition, but anyone could have gotten up and danced on the grass as people do at Monteith Park concerts.
Maybe next time I’ll invite Bessie to join me for a totally fun experience.
June Hemmingson
Albany