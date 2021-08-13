Mailbag: Few understand economic laws

Regarding Dianne Farrell’s letter of Aug. 5 (“Let’s have improved Medicare for all”), commenting on Richard Hirschi’s letter:

It would be positive if everyone could enjoy, if they would like it, a nice home, a nice car, nice clothes, excellent medical care for whatever ails them, nutritious food, a happy family, and in general a pleasant life. The same for high-speed transit systems, bike lanes to fulfill the demand for them, etc., ad infinitum. I doubt many people would object to these things if they could simply magically appear.

However, there is an enormous roadblock to achieving these wonderful things. It is this: Most of us prefer to use our own personal resources to achieve our own personal choices. Sadly, even then we run out of resources before we can obtain all that we desire. What we do not desire is for our neighbor to make such decisions for us.

Nor do we desire our neighbor down the block to do so, nor the politicians across the country. If we wanted others to make choices for us, instead of making them for ourselves, we would joyously and willingly hand over our entire paychecks to others.

Shockingly, we don’t do that. Instead, there is much grousing about the taxes that are already mulcted from us. Rightfully so.