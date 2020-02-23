Mailbag: Fight to preserve freedom

Do you like your Social Security and Medicare? Fire department, police department, roads, highways and bridges?

Those are social programs. Yes, the socialism you are confusing with Communism. The two are in no way the same or even remotely related. Don't let Fox so-called news and the corporate media misinform and scare you into voting against your own interests. Social programs are just that: programs that benefit society.

I've seen people willing to fistfight to preserve their perceived "rights" as defined by Donald Trump and the Republican Congress. Did you know there are over 270 bills that would benefit you immediately sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk that he refuses to even bring to the floor of the Senate for a vote? Why are you not fighting mad about that? Are you willing to let our democracy, for which many Americans have fought and died, slip through your hands?

Look around you! Read! Don't let that happen! Are you not horrified to see Donald Trump's crimes sanctioned and given a pass by the Senate? Why do you believe all the lies foisted upon you daily by the likes of Hannity, Limbaugh and others in the Republican Party? Why do you buy it?

It is chilling to know that foreign powers, through Donald Trump and so many others in power, are stealing our free and fair elections. Please get yourself informed. Listen to Bernie Sanders, who is trying to lead us back to freedom. Support him for your children and future generations.

Barbara Love

Albany