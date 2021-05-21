Mailbag: Firearm invention turned the tide

Good grief, another "take away guns" letter by Robert B. Harris, (Dem. Herald, May 2 ) after only four days of a rebuttal.

Mr. Harris, your dislike of gun misuse coincides to any decent person's. No decent person approves of violence with guns.

But there are people who aren't law abiding, there are bad domestic situations, there are some violent, sick, evil people. They exist whether we like it or not, guns or no guns.

So the idea of making life miserable for law abiding people who enjoy guns for sporting, for competition, for hunting and for self defense goes against the fact most people are decent, not evil.

Your idea of a "buyback" would not have a good result. A forced buyback when a person doesn't want it is not something any reasonable person would tolerate! This is not Communist China ... yet.

It is foolish to think laws to eliminate gun violence work. Would you say laws against drugs are such a success?

Guns were invented to cope with evil and violent people, and before that to cope with predators.

Guns are a part of life, you cannot un-invent them.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

