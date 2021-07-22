Mailbag: Firebrands don't care to understand

The firebrands leading the charge against critical race theory seem not to understand this academic discussion occurring in colleges and universities, nor do they care to.

Their purpose is to distract their constituents from the fact that Republicans in Congress are blocking legislation to help repair our streets and highways, repair dangerous bridges and dams, modernize our power grid, replace lead-lined water systems and modernize wastewater processing, make broadband internet as available as electricity, and modernize and expand public transportation while upgrading and expanding the existing rail system.

They want to distract from the knowledge that Republicans in Congress are opposed to funding new programs to prepare students for the new workforce, one requiring technical skills in electronics as well as other vocational fields. So they rouse the rabble against expanded access to voting, against police reform, efforts to reduce gun-related deaths, and against the taxes necessary to fund these social programs and services.

What happened to collective conscience and community concerns that fueled America’s greatness through past generations? Libertarianism does not work in a multicultural society like ours. Our democracy works only when people recognize their personal and collective responsibilities.