Mailbag: Firefighters' job to protect others

Today’s GT (9/24/21) headlined the news that some our firefighters are protesting. They are offended that the City gave them an option of isolating during meals and wearing N95 masks at all other times in the fire station.

These people have the job of protecting others; caring for others. That includes their co-workers. Not getting vaccinated and not wearing a mask is careless and irresponsible. Perhaps they could be tested for the virus each day. This covid pandemic is not a hoax. This is an emergency. Firefighters should be held accountable. They are City employees. Our employees.

Also, I would not want to hug or shake hands with an unvaccinated or untested individual, nor would I want to sleep in the same room with them. Masking is a minor price for them to pay for endangering others. Their choice has consequences.

Also, what kind of “religion” espouses endangering the health, welfare or even the life of other human beings? Our world needs more of an “I care” attitude and willingness to act on it.

Bill Lauer

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0