Mailbag: Fireworks and pets a volatile mix

Regarding Joan Hunt's letter (Mailbag, Jan. 17) about the disconcerting and sometimes tragic byproducts of illegal fireworks, she has my deepest sympathies and complete understanding.

I, too, have a dog who becomes very stressed out by the noise and reverberations, which in turn stresses me out.

And Joan is accurate when she notes that in Lebanon the scope of the pyrotechnics is way beyond a couple of hours on July 4 and Dec. 31/Jan. 1, which definitely taxes the well-being of those pets who are frightened by fireworks (not all of them are, of course) and the patience of the scared pets' owners.

Myself, I loved fireworks when I was a kid, but four decades hence wouldn't find them all that interesting even without a terrified dog. Like Joan, I'm not suggesting that the many among us who still love fireworks give them up altogether, but a bit more restraint would be greatly appreciated.

I would also suggest, as a matter of civic housekeeping if nothing else, that police agencies and the Legislature revisit the official government stance on "illegal" fireworks. It strikes me as bad public policy to have a law on the books that the citizenry ignores and peace officers make little or no effort to enforce.

Steve Lundeberg

Lebanon

