Mailbag: Fireworks deadly for pets

My little dog was killed last year by my neighbors setting off illegal fireworks so loud and powerful that they shook my house and rattled my windows. It sent her into such a state of panic, shaking uncontrollably, resulting in a rapid pulse and rapid breathing. The blasts went on for two days, off and on.

She was an older dog and had a heart murmur, and it was too much. Her little heart gave out. As she lay by my side, she vomited bloody foam and died.

It was the same again this year on New Year's Eve. It should have been a happy time. Instead it was a night of terror.

I am not against celebrating the Fourth or New Year's with fireworks. But these crazy people are not happy with regular fireworks. They make their own illegal ones. A little bit wouldn't be bad, but it goes on for hours off and on till late in the morning.

I have a new rescue dog from Safehaven. Now she runs around the house like she's trying to find a safe place to hide. I had to pick her up and put her on my bed and lay on her and cover her ears. She was shaking so hard.

It's hard on me too. I am an elderly disabled person. I can't rest or get away from it. Neither can the many pets and wild animals that live around here. They run in panic and terror.