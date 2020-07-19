Mailbag: Fireworks displays way out of hand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks have become more about arrogance than patriotism!

Last night’s (July 4) vast number of streaming fireworks launchings and loud blasts extended far into the night and sky and over numerous resident properties! This and the long hold times required for contacting police departments is confirmation that Oregon’s fireworks ban against such display is wholly inadequate! I particularly feel sorrow for our indigenous animals, pets and our residents who served our country in conflict and particularly those who consequently suffer from PTSD!

Last night’s debacle is strong confirmation that we’re long overdue for stricter enforcement against the use of loud, invasive and dangerous fireworks. It’s time the penalty is increased multifold to at least $10,000 for a first violation, and that this collection be shared between the party reporting the violation, the police and the fire department! Then, it is likely any vile miscreant thinking to violate such a statute would give strong consideration about their neighbors benefiting financially from their idiocy!

And for the demented intent on repeating such an offense, I’d suggest they be provided the privilege of serving on the front lines in war-torn areas such as Iraq and Syria and at their own expense!