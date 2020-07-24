Mailbag: First you have to get facts straight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To Vern Saboe: Your letter about masks has its facts wrong.

You claim a meta-analysis said N95 and surgical masks don’t prevent flu-like illness. You misread the study. The study says that N95 was not better than a surgical mask for preventing illness. But it does clearly say that masks do help prevent virus spread.

Also, your citation was wrong (Long, Y, et al. J Volume 13, Issue 2, May 2020, pages 93-101), which makes it harder for others to find the article to show that you’ve misinterpreted it.

Your second point is also misstated from the article.

The other article you cite does not suggest that the virus enters “most commonly” via the olfactory nerves. And it certainly does not support your other statements about raising the virus concentration and impairing immunity.

I support your attempt to critically assess the knowledge of COVID-19 and masks, but first, you have to get your facts straight.

Hugh Jasz

Corvallis

