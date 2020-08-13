Mailbag: Flashing lights provide safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A small topic, but one every driver in Oregon is about to face, is what are we required to do when we encounter a school zone while driving?

We have a mixed bag of signage from “20 mph when students present,” “20 mph on school days” and “20 mph when lights are flashing.” Today, what are the COVID-19 rules for driving in a school zone? How will I know if students are present, or what a school day is, for that matter?

We need an Oregon statewide set of requirements for the school zones, because we all drive outside of own community and others drive through our community.

Maybe this is the best time to bring all school zones into conformity with the same requirements and install flashing lights at all schools, and drivers will know to slow down when lights are flashing and be left guessing if students are present or if it is a school day.

Flashing lights provide the greatest safety for our children while also providing the drivers with the most information about what driving conditions they can expect and what is required of them.

Drivers need to know so that they can drive accordingly, and our children deserve all the safety we can provide.

Ted Rockwell

Corvallis

