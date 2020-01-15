Mailbag: Flaws in climate change denials

Reading three different letters last week denying that we have climate change was interesting.

Unfortunately, they all had huge flaws in their arguments.

The first one was arguing that since the weather wasn't predictable, the meteorologists' comments about global warming couldn't be valid. First of all, weather is a complex system of interactions. I can't think of any complex system that is always right, be it airplane schedules, weather or journeys by cars. Also, there are thousands of pages of peer-reviewed research on the validity of the climate crisis.

The second one was saying that warmer temperatures meant fewer deaths. That is true in general, but not for cold-weather animals, fish, plants or insects. And extremely high temperatures and dry conditions bring drought, crop failure and forest fires. None of which help raise the longevity rates.

The third was mocking Greta Thunberg, Time's Person of the Year. I have difficulty understanding how any thinking person would be able to mock anyone who gets that honor. Sadly, not everyone thinks things through.

Rick Siegert

Lebanon

