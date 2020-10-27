Mailbag: Fly the flag and oppose Marxism

If you find the American flag to be a divisive symbol, then perhaps it’s time to reevaluate your political ideologies.

We fly the flag not because we love Trump nor some transient political party, but because we love this country. If it should happen to be that those who love this country are inclined to vote for Trump, it would be wise to ask yourself why that is.

Consider that some in the Democratic Party have taken to burning the flag while declaring this nation to be one founded in slavery and racism, its founding principles written many years ago by “white, cisgender men who enslaved other human beings” and were nothing more than hateful bigots.

While tearing down statues of national heroes such as Lincoln and courageous abolitionists such as Frederick Douglass, they decry anyone speaking out against them as Nazis and fascists. They seek to undercut our shared national pride such that they may topple our nation as surely as they did our statues.

Is it really any surprise that your fellow countrymen and women who still hold those who dwell beneath its flag’s beautiful shadow as blessed would choose to embrace it as a symbol and unspoken rallying cry?