Mailbag: Folks will say 'enough is enough'

Instead what I saw from the beginning was a crowd of thousands of people in close quarters whooping it up as if “pandemic” was a word totally strange to them. Folks were jumping all over, most with masks, but certainly no proper spacing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those responsible for putting on this major event were no better. Totally ridiculous and breaking every rule of COVID-19 prevention in the book! And I can’t sit down tomorrow with a few others at our local sub shop downtown for a sandwich and quiet conversation? Unbelievable! Sooner or later folks are going to rise up and say “Enough is enough!” Needless to say, I turned off the TV … will read about it in the coming days.