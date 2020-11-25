Mailbag: Fool with rights at great risk

Paul Simon, singer/songwriter, observed in the song “The Boxer” that people will hear what they want to hear and disregard the rest. What he didn’t say was no matter how right the rest might be.

Joe Biden has said he wants to heal the nation of the great divide between the political right and left. My question is “Why bother?”

Healing is a process of negotiations between that which needs healing and that which caused the need for healing.

There are no negotiations with terrorists, puritans or perfectionists. The left, far left and progressives have shown themselves to be at least one of the three. And, as if there needed to be more, there are Democrats suggesting there should be a black list of Republicans who need punishing.

So, again, I ask, “Why bother?”

If you need an example of what can be expected, nationally, from Democrats in the majority, all you have to do is look at Oregon’s legislature. Those lefties literally pitched a fit and called state police to bring back fleeing Republicans so they could gloat in the face of that minority over disputed legislation. Again, as opposed to negotiating.