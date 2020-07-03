Mailbag: Foolish to suggest masks are risky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Really? G-T readers were recently treated to a letter explaining to us that COVID-19 is simply an American for-profit hoax.

Buried in that rant was a special little nugget claiming "masks impair immune systems."

The writer did not cite his source.

But, it can only be from the Tinfoil Hat publication "We Hate Science."

Luckily and thankfully, Corvallis citizens are not gullible.

Nonsense happily rejected.

Although, this does lead me to question the right to free speech for everyone.

Sandra Chaviel

Corvallis

