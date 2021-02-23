Mailbag: For-profit health care an injustice

I would like to thank the Democrat-Herald for publishing Dr. Rick Staggenborg’s “Interfaith Voices: MLK’s act of faith on health care” on Jan. 16.

As an advocate for universal health care, I was inspired by the quotes Staggenborg included from Dr. King, especially “Of all the forms of injustice, inequality in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.” While this quote has always been meaningful to me, the events of 2020 amplified its significance.

During this last year, many Americans joined in the racial justice movement as they educated themselves and demonstrated for Black Lives Matter. Also during 2020, COVID-19 further exposed the racial disparities within our health care system as people of color contracted and died of it at rates higher than whites and higher than their share of the population.

If we really want to promote both racial and health care justice while protecting the health and welfare of all Americans, we need to remember those words of Dr. King and pass true health care for all at the state and national levels. We simply cannot allow our friends and neighbors to go without the vital care they need. Piecemeal, employment-based, for-profit health care is an injustice that must be addressed.

Susan Heath

Albany

