Mailbag: Foundation grateful to supporters

Thank you to the dozens of Corvallis educators who spent part of their summer break helping students and their families.

This July and August, teachers, counselors, educational assistants, administrators and other specialists delivered vital services at a level not previously seen in Corvallis summer programs. A combination of federal, state, district and Corvallis Public Schools Foundation dollars made it possible to provide an array of programs for students at all grade levels.

From high school credit recovery to elementary reading support, classes gave students an opportunity to build skills, confidence and social connections after two disrupted school years. Students benefited from math, language arts and science instruction, as well as enrichment programs jointly organized with the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department.

The logistics of summer programs are staggering. Staff spent untold hours devising elaborate transportation plans and tailoring offerings to the needs of students. Outreach advocates went the extra mile to build critical relationships and ensure that families had access to resources such as food and hygiene supplies.