Mailbag: Four more years would be disastrous

Donald Trump does not have a record that he can run on, and he cannot defend the record he has. Hence, he and his campaign will do anything they can to lie, disrupt, and deflect between now and the election. He has already tried to give legs to a new birther conspiracy, meddled with the USPS, lied about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, claimed the election will be the most corrupt in history and communicated with his Russian mentor on numerous occasions.

The best strategy for the Biden campaign is to hold Trump’s feet to the fire and make him try to defend the disaster that he has created. Trump is responsible for nearly 170,000 dead from COVID-19, millions unemployed and in danger of becoming homeless, an ineffective testing system for the virus, issuing worthless executive orders for the sake of theater, and using his cronies in the Senate as a foil to effective legislation.

How can even the most rabid Trump supporters claim that four more years of this nonsense is good for the country? As Elijah Cummings was often fond of saying, “Come on, man!”

Kenneth R. England

Albany

