Mailbag: Fox now in charge of the chicken coop

Mr. Brenan, I am glad I am read (“Law doesn’t bar ‘souls to the polls,’” April 23).

It appears that you do not like to read between the lines. I, too, would like things spelled out in black and white. I agree with you that everything looks on the up and up with polling places, ballot boxes and I.D., etc. Here’s the rub.

The Republican Georgia legislature kicked out Raffensperger, the secretary of state, of his responsibilities as the election official. So who is responsible for election responsibilities? Guess who. The Republican Georgia legislature. The fox is now in charge of the chicken coop! They are angry that Raffensperger did not back up our national disgrace, obviously. Now the legislature will appoint a chairperson of its choosing to oversee the Georgia election (can you say “Republican?”).

They also can choose to appoint the election board members of each county. If the legislature deems a county “underperforming” during an election (what does that mean?), it has the power to appoint election officials to oversee election results. The new law authorizes the state board to suspend local election officials and appoint members of its choosing.