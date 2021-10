The lack of news about Corvallis in the paper that boasts of itself as “Your community … your newspaper” has gone from being absurdly funny to downright sad.

I would ask that your editor and your publisher thumb through today’s paper and help all of us in Corvallis understand why anyone who cares about what’s happening here should subscribe to this paper, and why any business interested in connecting with prospects in Corvallis should advertise in this paper.