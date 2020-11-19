 Skip to main content
Mailbag: From one letter writer to another

I’ve spent 50 years writing letters to various editors of many publications … some to newspapers, some to magazines, some to book publishers … both American and foreign.

Added up, a lot of letters about a lot of subjects.

And this is clear to me: I have never come close to the quality of writing displayed by Gerry Kosanovic in his heartfelt As I See It piece in the GT on Nov. 6 (“Letter to a Grumpy Neighbor”). If there were Nobel Prizes given for letters to the editor, Gerry Kosanovic would have earned his ticket to Stockholm to collect his well-deserved prize.

Thank you, Mr. Kosanovic, for your effort. You made my day a happy one!

Kirk Nevin

Corvallis

