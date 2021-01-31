Mailbag: Fun to read how great Biden's doing

Each day, I read the DH and am amazed how it seems the commentary section is how the Republican Party is the devil!

Mr. Kurt Bardella’s (Jan. 14) comments seem to point out the how protesting is the right of all people. I agree with him on this idea.

However, his calling the Republican Party to task for spreading the idea of its being the one who spreads hate is weird!

It is the people’s right to protest, but it is odd how the Democrats cheered on the Black Lives Matter people when they looted, burned down cities the past summer. He seems to forget how these so-called protesters without a problem with the Democrats also protested by setting fires and burning a church in Washington, D.C.

Yes! I really enjoy reading all of the anti-Republican news in the DH. When I want to respond to one of your fine editorials or mailbox letters, I have to give you my phone number, address. However, when one of your fine editorial board writes anti-Republican editorial (Jan. 15), none of these fine people places a name on the article.

This great board member went so far as to name Mr. Cliff Bentz, elected in November to represent Oregon’s Second District, as one who should be punished!