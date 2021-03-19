Mailbag: Funny how active fact-checkers are

Well, Sunday dawns and yet another letter from Mr. Harris, Ph.D.

I am glad you are letting the former president live rent-free in your head. Just because the media refuse to acknowledge it does not mean there was no election fraud. Anyone who pays the slightest attention knows that the media, including this paper, have constantly sided with the progressives.

Here is what progressives want you to believe:

1. Our president, a man who had tens and tens of attendees at his rallies, somehow beat a man who had tens of thousands.

2. Were supposed to believe that this same man beat Barack Obama’s vote count from 2012.

3. Somehow, considering Trump was leading Biden by drastic numbers, he somehow gained tens of thousands during the middle of the night.

4. There were hundreds of people who signed affidavits under possibility of prison time pointing out the irregularities.

5. Every principality that has had questions raised has dragged its feet on producing requested information. If there is nothing to hide, why not be open about it?

In all but a couple of court cases, when the case has actually been heard, it has been decided in the Republicans’ favor.