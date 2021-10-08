Mailbag: GAPS Board should request resignation

Director Michael Thomson is the only Greater Albany Public Schools Board member who has pleaded guilty to an ethics complaint for violating public meeting law.

He treats the public law violation as a trivial event.

He is unrepentant, and said, “ I don’t put too much credit on it because it came from someone who was politically motivated ... just trying to embarrass the four of us.”

Please remember, directors, two identical ethics complaints were filed: mine and another.

Thomson’s disrespect for public meeting law has shown a pattern evidenced by actions on the prior school board.

In the March 8 school board meeting video, Thomson says “We (school board) don’t wait for two weeks between meetings to give our input. It’s easy to contact either the superintendent or assistant superintendent. We all have regularly scheduled meetings with the superintendent. These are business meetings of the district, but that does not preclude that decisions are going on all the time outside of the actual school board meetings.” The comment on the tape was heard at 1 hour, 38 to 42 minutes.

There are reports that the pattern continues.