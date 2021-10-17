Mailbag: Gas prices high for three reasons

In reference to the letter by Robbie Wattenbarger (Oct. 10, “It’s a pity, may God have mercy”), it’s hard for me to understand how delusional some can be to think that a president of the United States controls gas prices.

In fact, President Joe Biden has called for an investigation into persistently high gasoline prices. With the average price of gas around the U.S. having climbed to $3.17 a gallon, Mr. Biden suggested that pandemic profiteers might be to blame. Yet experts say there’s little evidence of anything nefarious behind the higher fuel cost. Although gas prices have atypically remained elevated after Labor Day, when prices at the pump usually fall following the peak summer driving season, analysts blame other factors, including lower global production and supply disruptions in the U.S.