 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Georgia has more drivers than voters
0 Comments

Mailbag: Georgia has more drivers than voters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Yet again, Chris Coffin asks why no response to his question on why Georgia wanted to change its voting law.

The very frank response, sir, is that I consider your query vapid and fatuous. Not residing in Georgia, I would have no more actual idea than you would.

Based on the sheer number of states doing so (27, I believe), my guess would be the drastic procedural changes necessitated by COVID-19 sparked a general feeling that a review and subsequent changes would be timely. I imagine you might agree with that premise regarding those states that reliably vote Democratic, and arbitrarily brand the motivation of the others racist.

I have previously addressed your farcical assertion of “added burdens to disadvantaged populations” and demonstrated that, logically, there are none. But … one more example:

Georgia voters submitting mail-in ballots must now write in their driver’s license or state ID number (or the last 4 digits of their Social Security number), and you cry, “Racism!” In 2020, Georgia had 7,233,584 registered voters; in 2019, it had 7,261,266 licensed drivers! Where is the added burden, sir? The physical act of transcribing the number?

Finally, I’m not “defending an indefensible party” — I don’t belong to one. I am, rather, illustrating the web of deliberate, egregious falsehoods being spun by the Democratic Party, which, most regrettably, are being swallowed hook, line and sinker by faithful acolytes such as yourself.

John Brenan

Corvallis

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News