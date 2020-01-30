Mailbag: Gerrymandering remains a threat

By his own admission, Donald Trump campaigned for the electoral vote rather than the popular vote, and he won the presidency despite his nearly 3 million-vote deficit in the latter. (A sly mind operates beneath that orange mop.) His win was a wake-up call to Democrats, who had permitted Republicans to dominate politics within some states and beyond by gerrymander of the redistricting.

Redistricting in 2021 will follow the reapportionment of U.S. House seats to account for changes in population distribution determined by the 2020 decennial U.S. Census. "Drawing District Maps to Be Daunting" (G-T, Jan. 13) discussed various entities likely to be charged with the redistricting: traditionally, governors and state legislatures; most recently, independent redistricting commissions.

The National Democratic Redistricting Commission (NDRC) and National Republican Redistricting Trust (NRDT) were formed in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Reid Wilson describes them (The Hill, Jan. 14) as "massive operations with dozens of staffers dedicated to the full-time project of winning a lasting advantage." That doesn't bode well for elimination of gerrymandering by independent commissions either.