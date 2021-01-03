Mailbag: Get acquainted with Godwin's Law

Jay Burreson (Mailbag, Dec. 23) is concerned about elected government acting against the will of the voters. That is a legitimate concern, which I share.

He’s also concerned about how consistently Oregon voters elect Democrats, suggesting that it may be because the voters are stupid.

But let’s look at a real-world example of how voters respond to leaders they disapprove of. Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. But, unlike most presidents, he failed to win reelection. One has to presume that the voters were not happy with his performance in office. Wouldn’t that be the case here in Oregon if the voters were unhappy with our leadership?

And another thing, Jay. You should get acquainted with Godwin’s Law: the theory that as an online discussion progresses, it becomes inevitable that someone or something will eventually be compared to Adolf Hitler or the Nazis, regardless of the original topic. I guess Godwin also applies to letters to the editor.

I have one more question: Isn’t it possible to have both diversity and excellence at a university, on a school board or a presidential cabinet? Diversity and excellence are not mutually exclusive.

Bob Wynhausen