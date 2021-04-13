Mailbag: Get the best reps on school board

I am writing to tell you how fortunate we are to have some people with high standards and values running for the Corvallis School Board.

Bryce Cleary is one of them. I have known Bryce for close to 30 years. Our friendship began when he was a college student coaching my son in baseball. I was impressed then at his love for children and desire to help them be their best. After he became a doctor and returned to Corvallis, he has been our family doctor for many years.

Bryce has always been wonderful to children and a man of high moral standards. I worked in the Corvallis schools as a volunteer and as an employee for many, many years. My grandchildren are now in the Corvallis schools. It is very important that we have school board members who understand the importance of moral standards and values for themselves and for our children.

Students and teachers need to be held to good moral values. I highly recommend you vote for Bryce Cleary for the Corvallis School Board. Recommended also are Tim Euhus, Rich Arnold and Ginger Larcom. Let’s give our children the best representatives on our school board!

Cheri King

Corvallis

