Mailbag: Gift card for friend already used

I'm frustrated and upset. Not because the gift card I bought at Walgreens in Albany ended up being "used" two days before I gave it as a gift, but because it was the gift card I gave to a family whose 16-year-old son has been battling a difficult bout with cancer and, just a few weeks ago, won!
A better Christmas couldn't be had, and we gladly gave them a Visa $200 gift card to help out with the life-changing experiences and expenses. When they went to use it, it showed a balance of zero and, upon further investigation, had been used at Albertsons two days before receiving it.
I'm upset and frustrated because I can't afford to replace it and decided to vent a bit. I should have given them cash, I guess.
Jackie Weiner
Philomath