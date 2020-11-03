 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Give Konopa another term

Mailbag: Give Konopa another term

{{featured_button_text}}

I am throwing my support to Sharon Konopa for mayor of Albany.

When I was an Oregon State University student 30 years ago, Albany was not a place to go. At all. Sharon Konopa revitalized the Albany downtown and has made it a place to go. She also has dealt with the homeless population in a very effective manner.

I want to give her another term to see out her vision for Albany. Then another worthy candidate like Mr. Johnson can step in and take over the reins from our most wonderful mayor.

Therese Waterhous

Albany

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News