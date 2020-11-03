Mailbag: Give Konopa another term

I am throwing my support to Sharon Konopa for mayor of Albany.

When I was an Oregon State University student 30 years ago, Albany was not a place to go. At all. Sharon Konopa revitalized the Albany downtown and has made it a place to go. She also has dealt with the homeless population in a very effective manner.

I want to give her another term to see out her vision for Albany. Then another worthy candidate like Mr. Johnson can step in and take over the reins from our most wonderful mayor.

Therese Waterhous

Albany

