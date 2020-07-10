Mailbag: Give mask advisory some real teeth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The use of masks to reduce transmission of COVID-19 has become a political issue when it should be a medical and economic issue. Americans yearn to a return to “normal” and a robust economy. Still, many are belligerently unwilling to protect others or make the small sacrifice of wearing a mask in public. Those countries that have effectively combated this disease all use wearing masks in public as part of their control programs.

I wrote to Gov. Brown at the beginning of the pandemic asking her to mandate face masks in public. She and others, including our president, have been reluctant to make difficult decisions to protect the public. So rather than legally require mask wearing, let’s give people an economic choice.

You can choose to wear or not wear a mask in public. But if you’re identified as not wearing a mask, your insurance company will have the option to not cover your medical costs (which can be staggering) should you contract COVID-19. Then everyone has the freedom of wearing or not wearing a mask.

George Ice

Monroe

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0