Mailbag: Goal of bill is gun confiscation

I am writing in response to Mark Borgerson’s letter of March 21 regarding my letter on HB127.

Yeah, Mark, my suggestion on chambering 50 cal ammo in an AR-15 was sarcasm on my part, but not on the part of congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. In a recent news interview, she referenced 50 cal ammo and AR-15s as a driver behind her sponsorship of HB127. I find legislators proposing legislation on issues they know nothing about terrifying.

This bill, if it passes, will negatively impact millions of law-abiding firearm owners, as well as potentially endanger citizens in Democrat-controlled cities who advocate defunding police. Effectively this legislation will impact a citizen’s right to self-defense. Remember Biden’s pick for gun czar during the presidential campaign? If you don’t, I’ll remind you. He’s “Skateboard” Beto and his charge will be to hang ten to every residence possessing a legally-owned AR-15, and confiscate it.

And just to be clear, this bill will affect only legal firearm owners, not criminals. They won’t obey firearm laws no matter how many laws democratic legislators pass. And Mark, I have to disagree with you that “other provisions of this bill would be discarded due to the cost and bureaucratic overhead involved.” When has cost and bureaucracy ever stopped a Democratic Party agenda? How about never? Just raise taxes.