Mailbag: Gobs of people all act the same way

Free: Having liberty or independence (dictionary).

Most people who tout freedom of speech of choice think they can say anything they want or choose to do what they want, according to the law. The only problem with that kind of thinking is results can be not good. Every result comes from a cause.

There are physical results: What you plant from seed may provide what you want. There are emotional results: regret, temporary satisfaction or bad physical results — sexually transmitted diseases; also spiritual results that affect your soul, which may cause you to grieve or rejoice.

Freedom to do some things because the law says it’s OK may not make you free. We are a nation taught in schools to memorize what we’re taught and get an A. We are not taught to think. The result is gobs of people who all act the same way, blindly supporting a cause and not thinking. Do you think “What am I supporting? Why? What needs to happen?”

Barbara Hays

Corvallis

