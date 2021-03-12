Mailbag: God help our democracy then

I am a Democrat and have been so for all my voting life.

But I agree that there was a stolen election. No, I do not mean the 2020 election. I mean the 2016 presidential election. We all know that Hillary won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes, while Trump won the Electoral College vote.

Whether or not Trump conspired with the Russians, the disinformation spread by Russian operatives and the questionable statements by Comey just before the election were, in my opinion, most probably the reason that Hillary lost by small numbers in critical key states and thus lost the Electoral College vote.

And now after Trump lost the popular election by over 7 million votes, Republican legislatures are putting forth 250 proposals, more or less, to suppress voter registration, calling it protection against voter fraud so they can steal more elections.

Remember that a Trump administration-appointed committee looked for voter fraud and was disbanded in 2018 because they could not find any. And in 2020 the Republicans gained House members and won many State elections, so where is the voter fraud?